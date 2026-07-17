Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic partnership as Dar concludes visit

(Dunya News) - Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has concluded his visit to China, saying his meetings in Shanghai were productive and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to expanding cooperation in key strategic sectors.

In a statement posted on X, Dar thanked the Chinese government and leadership for their warm hospitality and the arrangements made during the visit.

He said Pakistan and China agreed to further strengthen collaboration under CPEC 2.0, as well as in artificial intelligence, the digital economy and other priority areas.

Commenting on Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the inaugural ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, Dar described the speech as insightful and said artificial intelligence is a valuable asset for humanity that must be developed and used responsibly.

The foreign minister also described his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as highly productive, saying both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

According to Dar, the two leaders reviewed progress on several major projects, including high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, mining initiatives, the Karakoram Highway realignment project, and other agreements reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China in May 2025.

Dar also acknowledged the contributions of Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Punjab Chief Minister's Adviser on Artificial Intelligence Ali Mustafa Dar, Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib, and Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia-Pacific) Dr Syed Asad Ali Gilani, saying their efforts helped make the visit successful.

He further thanked officials at Pakistan's Embassy in China and the Consulate General in Shanghai for their support, adding that he would return to Islamabad next week to resume official and diplomatic engagements.

