Security forces eliminate 24 militants in Bannu, adjoining districts

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistani security forces, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, killed 24 militants during a series of intelligence-based operations in Bannu and adjoining areas over the past 24 hours, the military said on Thursday, as authorities intensified efforts to dismantle militant networks following the recent suicide bombing in the district.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security personnel engaged the militants in heavy exchanges of fire, resulting in the deaths of 24 militants and the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

The military identified the slain militants as members of Fitna al-Khawarij, which it described as an Indian-backed proxy group, adding that they had been involved in multiple terrorist attacks and the killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said operations against the perpetrators, facilitators and planners of the recent Bannu suicide bombing would continue until they were brought to justice. It added that clearance and intelligence-based operations would proceed without interruption under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign aimed at eliminating terrorism and dismantling militant infrastructure across the country.

PRESIDENT, INTERIOR MINISTER PRAISE ARMED FORCES

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for the successful operations, saying the elimination of 24 militants reflected their professionalism, courage and unwavering commitment to defending the country. He reiterated that those involved in terrorism and their facilitators would be pursued until their complete elimination, adding that the nation stood firmly behind its armed forces.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces, describing their personnel as the nation's "true heroes." He said intelligence-based operations were essential for restoring lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reaffirmed the government's determination to eradicate terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp resurgence in militant violence since the collapse of a ceasefire between the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government in late 2022. The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have borne the brunt of the renewed violence, with militants frequently targeting security forces, law enforcement personnel and civilians.

Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu, have emerged as key flashpoints, prompting security forces to intensify intelligence-led operations to dismantle militant hideouts and disrupt cross-border infiltration. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly alleged that many militants operate from sanctuaries in neighbouring Afghanistan, an allegation the Afghan Taliban administration has consistently denied.

The latest operation underscores Pakistan's ongoing counterterrorism campaign, with security forces continuing nationwide operations to neutralise militant threats, recover arms and explosives, and strengthen security in vulnerable regions.

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