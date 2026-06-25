PML-N awards more AJK election tickets

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has issued party tickets to five more candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to a statement posted on social media platform X by PML-N Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, the additional tickets were issued with the approval of party President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The statement said that 37 candidates had already been awarded party tickets for the AJK general elections on June 18, and the party has now decided to field five more candidates.

The newly nominated candidates include Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan from LA-8 Raj Mahal, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin Gulshan from LA-18 Abbaspur, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wathi from LA-22 Toder, Muhammad Ahsan Raza from LA-36 Jammu-III and Muhammad Amir Shah from LA-41 Valley-II.

— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 25, 2026

Marriyum Aurangzeb said PML-N was actively participating in the AJK elections and candidates were being announced after approval from the party leadership.

According to party sources, the issuance of additional tickets has accelerated PML-N’s election preparations, with campaign activities beginning in various constituencies.

The party leadership expressed confidence that its candidates would secure success on the basis of public service initiatives and development projects.