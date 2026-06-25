Punjab introduces tough anti-crime law

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) — The Punjab government has introduced a strict new law to curb hooliganism, extortion and anti-social activities across the province, replacing the decades-old Goonda Act of 1959.

The new legislation, titled the Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill 2026, has been approved by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Under the proposed law, individuals convicted of a first offence may face imprisonment ranging from three to five years. Habitual offenders could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison along with a fine of up to Rs2 million.

The law also proposes blocking the national identity cards and bank accounts of criminal elements, a measure aimed at restricting their activities.

The legislation brings the display of weapons on social media and aerial firing under its scope, while police will be empowered to conduct digital monitoring and collect biometric data of suspects.

The law will come into force after approval from the Punjab Assembly, with authorities expecting it to strengthen action against organised criminal activities.