Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

(Dunya News) - Pakistan and China jointly convened an Arria-Formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the implementation of Security Council resolutions and their role in maintaining international peace and security, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

Held under the theme "Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and the Maintenance of International Peace and Security," the meeting provided UN member states with an opportunity to examine ways to ensure the full, effective and non-selective implementation of UNSC resolutions.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the discussion focused on strengthening the credibility and effectiveness of the Security Council by addressing persistent gaps in the implementation of its decisions.

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China and Pakistan Organise UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and the Maintenance of International Peace and Security



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UoXviiXw7h — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 25, 2026

Addressing the meeting, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said Security Council resolutions were not merely political declarations but legally binding obligations under the UN Charter.

He stressed that selective implementation or prolonged inaction undermines the authority of the Security Council, prolongs unresolved conflicts and contributes to continued human suffering.

The ambassador highlighted situations including Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, arguing that the failure to implement relevant Security Council resolutions had contributed to the persistence of long-standing disputes.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said the non-implementation of UN resolutions had left a major international dispute unresolved, with implications for regional and international peace and security, while prolonging the hardships faced by the Kashmiri people.

By co-hosting the meeting, China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, the authority of the Security Council and the principles and purposes enshrined in the UN Charter, according to the Foreign Office.

