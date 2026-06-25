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Rain brings relief from heat across Punjab, more showers likely

Rain brings relief from heat across Punjab, more showers likely
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Summary Lahore's minimum temperature remained at 29°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 36°C later in the day

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rainfall in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday brought much-needed relief from the intense heat, with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures improving weather conditions across the province.

Light rain accompanied by dense cloud cover was reported in various parts of Lahore, including Abbott Road, Model Road and Islampura, making the weather significantly more pleasant.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Lahore's temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature remained at 29°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 36°C later in the day.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Gujrat, Jhelum and other cities, inundating low-lying areas and causing water accumulation on roads and streets. Several electricity feeders tripped during the downpour, disrupting power supply in multiple localities.

The Met Office said rain is also expected in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Waziristan.

In Balochistan, rainfall has been forecast in Khuzdar, Kohlu and Barkhan, as a weather system continues to affect various parts of the country.
 

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