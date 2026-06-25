Security on high alert as 9th Muharram processions held across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mourning processions marking the 9th of Muharram are being held across Pakistan today to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala, with authorities placing security forces on high alert nationwide.

Police, Rangers and other law enforcement personnel have been deployed along procession routes in major cities, while surveillance has been intensified at entry and exit points. Authorities have also installed walk-through gates, CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems at sensitive locations.

Traffic diversion plans have been implemented in several cities, and mobile phone services may remain partially suspended in selected areas as part of security measures.

In Lahore, the main 9th Muharram procession will commence from Pando Street in Islampura and conclude at Khaima-e-Sadaat Imambargah after passing through its traditional route.

In Islamabad, the central procession will start from Imambargah G-6 Ithna Ashari, with roads along the route closed to traffic.

Karachi's main procession is scheduled to begin at 1pm from Nishtar Park following a majlis to be addressed by Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi. The procession will proceed through its traditional route, including Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road and M.A. Jinnah Road, before concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

In Multan, the central mourning procession will emerge from Mumtazabad Imambargah, with authorities monitoring the route through CCTV surveillance.

Multiple processions are also scheduled across Peshawar from various imambargahs, where security and administrative arrangements have been finalised. Several major processions will take place throughout the day and into the evening under heightened security measures.

In Quetta, the Shabeeh Zuljanah procession will be taken out from Nasir-ul-Aza Imambargah. Mobile phone services have been suspended in the city, while roads and streets adjoining procession routes have been sealed with containers. Markets and shops located along the routes have also been closed as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow traffic advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during procession timings to ensure public safety and facilitate security operations.

