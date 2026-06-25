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IHC sets June 29 hearing for Imran Khan's appeal in 190 million pounds case

IHC sets June 29 hearing for Imran Khan's appeal in 190 million pounds case
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Summary IHC has scheduled a hearing for June 29 on appeals filed by PTI founder and his spouse

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed June 29 for hearing appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, against their convictions in the £190 million case.

According to the cause list issued by the registrar's office, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear the appeals challenging the trial court's verdict related to the settlement of funds recovered by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and the transfer of land linked to the Al-Qadir Trust.

The couple has also moved contempt of court petitions, alleging delays in implementing court orders regarding the submission of signed powers of attorney.

During earlier proceedings, defence counsel informed the court that procedural complications and difficulties in meeting the accused at Adiala Jail had prevented them from obtaining the required documents within the seven-day deadline set by the court.

However, in a fresh submission to the IHC, the Adiala Jail superintendent disputed the defence's claims, stating that the powers of attorney had been prepared and signed on June 16. The official said defence counsel Barrister Salman Safdar was notified through a text message on the same day.

A screenshot of the message was attached to the court filing. The jail authorities further alleged that the defence deliberately chose not to collect the documents before the June 18 hearing.

The development drew the court's attention, as Barrister Safdar had previously sought several adjournments, maintaining that he had been unable to meet his clients to complete the necessary formalities.

At an earlier hearing, the bench warned the defence that if arguments were not presented on the next date, the court would proceed with the matter based on the available record.
 

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