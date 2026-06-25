One killed, another injured in Kabirwala road accident

KABIRWALA (Dunya News) – A child was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a tragic road accident in Kabirwala, a city of Khanewal District in the Punjab province, on late Wednesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Adda Mastpur in Kabirwala where a bus ran over two children, killing a child on the spot and critically injuring the other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue teams informed that the deceased was identified as Ilyas.

Meanwhile, police have seized the bus and also arrested its driver. Further investigation in ongoing.

