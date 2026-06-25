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Iraq issues new visa regulations for Pakistani pilgrims

Iraq issues new visa regulations for Pakistani pilgrims
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Summary According to Iraqi authorities, the visa will be valid for only 30 days. Overstaying beyond the permitted period may result in fines, deportation, and a lifetime ban on entering Iraq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Iraq has issued new visa rules for Pakistani pilgrims seeking to visit religious sites in Iraq. The Iraqi authorities have instructed pilgrims and pilgrimage group organizers to strictly comply with Iraqi visa regulations.

According to the new guidelines, individuals traveling alone on a family visa will not be allowed to enter Iraq. In addition, single male pilgrims under the age of 50 will be prohibited from entering the country.

The statement further said that visa fees will not be refunded if a visa application is rejected or if entry into Iraq is denied. It also clarified that the same visa cannot be used for both Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages.

According to Iraqi authorities, the visa will be valid for only 30 days. Overstaying beyond the permitted period may result in fines, deportation, and a lifetime ban on entering Iraq.

The statement also noted that Pakistani pilgrims’ passports will remain in the custody of Iraqi immigration authorities upon arrival in Iraq.
 

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