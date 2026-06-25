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China reaffirms support for Pakistan's mediation efforts in Iran-US peace process

China reaffirms support for Pakistan's mediation efforts in Iran-US peace process
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Summary The Chinese foreign minister said China praised Pakistan's untiring efforts for peace and stability, marked by continuous outreach, active mediation and sustained engagement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reaffirmed China's unwavering support for Pakistan's mediation efforts, underlining the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes as enshrined in the UN Charter.

He expressed these remarks during a telephone call to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign minister said China praised Pakistan's untiring efforts for peace and stability, marked by continuous outreach, active mediation and sustained engagement.

He congratulated the deputy prime minister and the leadership for successfully conducting this mediation process and signing the Islamabad MoU.

In his remarks, Ishaq Dar expressed appreciation for China's steadfast support to the peace process, with a particular emphasis on the four-point peace proposal of President Xi Jinping and the five-point Pakistan-China peace initiative.

He congratulated Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the 105th anniversary of the CPC.

Also Read: World recognises Pakistan's constructive role in US-Iran agreement: FO

The discussions focused on the Iran-US peace process, especially the first round of high-level talks in Burgenstock, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

The deputy prime minister shared that the talks had led to the establishment of a high-level committee aimed at providing oversight to the mediation process under the Islamabad MoU.

The three working groups constituted to focus on the nuclear issue, sanctions, and monitoring and dispute resolution would aim to facilitate a final deal between the parties within 60 days.

Both leaders reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan and China to work closely for a negotiated settlement between the parties, with a view to bringing a permanent end to hostilities and promoting lasting peace, shared development and common prosperity.

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Iran-US-Israel war China Pakistan

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