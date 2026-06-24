No licence required for Muharram gatherings held inside private homes: LHC

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued an important ruling regarding Muharram-ul-Haram processions and religious gatherings, holding that no prior permission or licence is required for majalis organised inside private homes.

Justice Amjad Rafiq issued a detailed 10-page judgement while allowing a petition filed by citizen Syed Wasi Hyder and declared the ruling to be a judicial precedent for future cases.

According to the judgement, organisers of religious gatherings held within private residences are only required to inform the relevant administration for security purposes. They are not obliged to obtain any licence or prior approval from authorities.

The court, however, distinguished between private gatherings and public processions, observing that processions conducted on public roads must obtain formal permission from the district police and the deputy commissioner concerned.

Justice Rafiq further clarified that the authority to issue licences for Muharram processions rests exclusively with the district police, and that the provincial Home Department does not possess the power to intervene in this matter.

The judgement also directed police authorities and deputy commissioners to work in close coordination to ensure the peaceful observance of Ashura and other Muharram events. The court instructed the administration to begin the registration process for processions and majalis at least one month before Muharram in order to facilitate security planning and logistical arrangements.

In addition, the court emphasised the responsibility of the state to facilitate religious gatherings and ensure that citizens are adequately informed about relevant procedures and arrangements.

The judgement directed the authorities to use print, electronic and social media platforms to communicate timely information to the public regarding Muharram-related security and administrative measures.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Syed Wasi Hyder, who sought clarification regarding the legal requirements governing religious gatherings and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Legal experts said the decision establishes a significant distinction between private religious assemblies and events held in public spaces, while also defining the respective roles of law enforcement agencies and the provincial administration.

The judgement is expected to serve as an important legal reference ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram, when thousands of processions and majalis are held across Punjab and other parts of the country.