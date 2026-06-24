Acting Azad Kashmir president disqualified from contesting 2026 assembly elections

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Latif Akbar have been rejected during scrutiny for the 2026 general elections to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, election officials and sources said on Wednesday.

The decision came after objections were raised by rival candidate Saqib Majeed Raja, who argued that Latif Akbar currently holds a constitutional office and is therefore ineligible to contest the elections while serving in that capacity.

According to sources, the objections were formally submitted to the returning officer, who conducted proceedings and heard arguments from both sides before issuing a decision.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar was represented during the proceedings by Advocate Chaudhry Shaukat, who presented arguments in support of the acting president's eligibility to participate in the polls. However, after completion of the hearing, the returning officer announced his decision and rejected the nomination papers.

The ruling represents a setback for the senior political leader at a time when scrutiny of candidates' papers is under way across various constituencies in preparation for the 2026 elections to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Election authorities are currently examining nomination documents submitted by candidates from different political parties and independent contenders. The scrutiny process is an important stage of the electoral schedule and allows objections to be raised regarding the eligibility of candidates under the relevant laws and constitutional provisions.

Legal experts noted that candidates whose papers are rejected have the right to challenge such decisions before appellate tribunals. It remains to be seen whether Chaudhry Latif Akbar will exercise that option and seek to overturn the returning officer's ruling.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as parties intensify preparations for the upcoming elections. The outcome of appeals and scrutiny proceedings in several constituencies is expected to shape the final list of candidates and influence the electoral landscape.

Officials said the scrutiny of nomination papers in different constituencies would continue in accordance with the election schedule issued by the authorities.