PTI suspends MNA Iqbal Afridi's parliamentary party membership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday termed the behaviour of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi "inappropriate and condemnable" and suspended his parliamentary party membership through a resolution.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, a special meeting of the parliamentary party was held under the chairmanship of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. The meeting reviewed parliamentary affairs and party discipline following the National Assembly’s budget session.

The statement said that participants discussed an incident involving a visit of party delegation that had gone to meet PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

Members strongly condemned the inappropriate behaviour of Iqbal Khan Afridi toward Sahibzada Sibghatullah. The parliamentary party declared Afridi’s conduct unacceptable.

The statement added that participants also referred to previous complaints against Iqbal Afridi. Through a unanimous resolution, his membership in the PTI parliamentary party was suspended.

The parliamentary party also called for Iqbal Afridi's expulsion from the PTI, stating that the party expects its members to uphold parliamentary traditions and maintain discipline.

It also emphasized that no conduct contrary to the party’s dignity, unity, and democratic values can be tolerated, and that there will be no compromise on mutual respect and organizational discipline.

