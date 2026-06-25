PM lauds MoRA, private organizers for successful management of Hajj 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday said the global recognition of Hajj 2026 arrangements, achieved through the continuous efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) , was a source of pride for the entire nation.

During a meeting with the organizers of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and winners of private Hajj organizers award, he observed that service, hard work and integrity were the qualities that made nations great, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

During a briefing, the prime minister was apprised that the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had honoured three Pakistani private Hajj organizers with the ‘Labbaytum Excellence Award’ for providing excellent facilities to the Pakistani pilgrims.

These included Muhammad Affan Zeeshan of Al-Meraj Organizer, Muhammad Shahid Rafique of Ibrahim Organizer and Zaeem Akhtar of Al-Fatah Organizer who secured first, second, and third positions respectively, it added.

Director General (DG) Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro, also received the ‘Labbaytum Excellence Award’ for his outstanding performance.

The prime minister congratulated all three organizers and the DG Hajj on receiving the awards and for their excellent performance.

He also appreciated Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, as well as all officers and staff of the ministry, for making excellent arrangements for Hajj 2026.

The prime minister said this award from the government of Saudi Arabia was a clear recognition of the services provided to pilgrims under both the government and private Hajj schemes, and was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

He further observed that through this service, the organizers had not only earned the blessings of Allah Almighty but also the prayers of the pilgrims and brought honours to Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that next year, during Hajj arrangements, they would not only maintain this standard of hard work, integrity and service but further improve it and win more awards.

