Tabuk Governor lauds Pakistan's remarkable diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Governor of Tabuk Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who praised him for his efforts for restoring peace in the region.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the governor of the Saudi Arabia's province Tabuk congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s remarkable diplomatic efforts that resulted in the signing of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States (US) and Iran, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister thanked the governor for his kind words and said that Pakistan’s peace efforts were aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability, with the support of brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia.

While recalling the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the prime minister expressed his deepest gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his affection for Pakistan.

The prime minister extended an invitation to the governor to undertake a visit to Pakistan.

