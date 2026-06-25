Reports of change in Sindh govt only circulating on social media: Sharjeel

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that reports of a change in the Sindh government are only circulating on social media.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government is working for the welfare of the people. He added that the opposition did not even read the budget, they just staged protest, and walked away.

He also stated that there has been no cut in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, and provinces have allocated their shares according to their own priorities.

Sharjeel Memon expressed concern over the absence of a motorway from Karachi to Sukkur, saying that although the province pays the highest taxes, it is being ignored. He added that road conditions from Hyderabad to Sukkur are very poor.

He further said that if you travel on roads constructed by the federal government, you may end up needing to go in an ambulance, while all roads built by the provincial government are in very good condition.

