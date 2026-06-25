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Iran's President Pezeshkian commends Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Iran's President Pezeshkian commends Pakistan's efforts for regional peace
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Summary He said he held consultations with his “brothers” President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to Pakistan

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday commended Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, adding that Pakistan’s efforts to advance regional peace are rooted in its cultural and historical heritage.

In a statement shared on social media, Masoud Pezeshkian said that Pakistan has made tireless efforts for peace in the region and that he visited Islamabad to express gratitude for Pakistan’s mediation regarding the memorandum of understanding.

He said he held consultations with his “brothers” President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

He added that discussions were held with the Pakistani leadership on further expanding bilateral relations and cooperation.
 

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