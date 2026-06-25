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ITP issues traffic plan for central 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad

ITP issues traffic plan for central 9th Muharram procession in Islamabad
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Summary The central procession would commence at 1:00 p.m. from Imambargah Asna Ashri, G-6/2

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a comprehensive traffic management plan for the central 9th Muharram procession to be held on Thursday.

According to ITP official the central procession would commence at 1:00 p.m. from Imambargah Asna Ashri, G-6/2, while traffic diversions would be enforced from 7:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the procession on major roads surrounding the route.

The official said the procession would proceed through G-6 Service Road, Sadar Road, Street No. 33, Street No. 40, Municipal Road, Melody Chowk, Shuhada Chowk, Aabpara Police Station, Polyclinic and Luqman Hakeem Road before concluding at Imambargah Asna Ashri, G-6/2.

According to the traffic plan, the following roads will remain closed for traffic during the procession:

Fazal-e-Haq Road from Kulsum Plaza Chowk to China Chowk (both sides)

Suhrawardy Road from Daman-e-Koh Chowk via Blue Area Out Loop to 7th Avenue Chowk (both sides)

-Sadar Road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk (both sides)

Municipal Road from Lal Masjid to Shuhada Chowk and GPO Chowk (both sides)

Luqman Hakeem Road from Polyclinic to Iqbal Hall

The official advised motorists travelling between Kulsum Plaza Chowk and China Chowk to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternate route.

Similarly, commuters may use Jinnah Avenue, Suhrawardy Road and Margalla Road to avoid congestion in the affected areas.

Residents travelling through the Aabpara sector have been advised to use Suhrawardy Road, while Shaheed-e-Millat Road may also be used as an alternate route.
The official requested citizens to use alternate routes during the procession and cooperate with traffic police personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Participants in the procession were advised to park their vehicles and motorcycles only in designated parking areas.
 

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