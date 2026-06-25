Pakistan emerging as global symbol of peace and stability, says Dar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan is increasingly being recognised on the global stage as a symbol of peace, stability and constructive engagement.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 983rd annual Ghusl Mubarak of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh), Dar said work was underway on the largest expansion project in the history of the revered shrine, crediting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the initiative.

He said places of worship foster a spirit of service and contribute to the betterment of society, adding that spiritual gatherings promote harmony, brotherhood and social cohesion.

Referring to recent regional developments, Dar said Pakistan had been given an opportunity to play an important diplomatic role during a period of heightened tensions in the region and had contributed positively to mediation and reconciliation efforts.

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leading the diplomatic initiative and praised the role played by the country's military leadership in supporting those efforts.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan had successfully overcome diplomatic isolation and was now being viewed internationally as a responsible and effective state.

"Today, the world sees Pakistan not through the lens of terrorism but as a country promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement," he said.

Dar said Pakistan's achievements as a nuclear power and its progress in missile technology reflected the country's capabilities, adding that the next national objective should be to transform Pakistan into a strong economic power.

The minister said the current government had prioritised economic stability and taken steps to address inherited challenges, expressing confidence that Pakistan was once again moving towards economic recovery and strengthening its positive image internationally.

