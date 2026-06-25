Pakistan expresses solidarity with Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday conveyed its condolences and solidarity to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes struck the South American nation, causing significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy with the Venezuelan government and people as rescue operations continued in the aftermath of the disaster.

According to reports, two strong earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude hit Venezuela on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people and injuring hundreds, while authorities continued search and rescue efforts in the affected areas.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims,” the prime minister said.

Deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela.



On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims. We pray for the injured and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 25, 2026

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

President Asif Ali Zardari similarly expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquakes. In a statement issued by the Presidency on X, he conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Venezuela.

The president said the people of Pakistan shared the grief of the Venezuelan nation and stood with them during this difficult time. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured and for strength and resilience for all those impacted by the disaster.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and widespread devastation caused by the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela.



The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed his… — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 25, 2026

The earthquakes caused extensive damage in and around the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, with multiple buildings reported to have collapsed.

President Zardari expressed hope that the Venezuelan people would overcome the tragedy with courage and determination and that ongoing relief and rescue operations would provide timely assistance to those in need.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the eventual death toll could rise significantly, with predictive models indicating a possibility of casualties reaching into the thousands.

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said initial casualty figures did not include victims from La Guaira state, one of the worst-affected areas near Caracas. She said rescue teams were conducting intensive operations to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed structures.

