Pakistan, Iran agree to activate joint transport committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to activate their joint transport committee to strengthen cross-border connectivity and address transportation-related issues affecting bilateral trade.

The agreement was reached during a delegation-level meeting in Islamabad between Pakistan's Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Iran's Minister for Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and senior officials from both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said stronger land transport links between Pakistan and Iran would help expand trade and economic cooperation. He added that both sides had agreed to work on resolving transport-related challenges on a priority basis.

Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in promoting peace and helping facilitate recent diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The two sides also discussed issues related to the clearance of trucks and cargo containers at border crossings. Officials agreed to take joint measures to address outstanding operational and logistical challenges along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The meeting underscored both countries' commitment to improving regional connectivity, facilitating trade flows and enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

