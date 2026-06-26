Monsoon system enters Pakistan, rains expected

LAHORE (Web Desk) — The monsoon weather system has entered Pakistan, bringing expectations of rainfall in Lahore and several districts of Punjab from today.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore witnessed a mix of sunshine and cloudy conditions since morning, accompanied by strong winds and light drizzle.

Rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab.

In view of the expected monsoon rains, alerts have been issued to the Municipal Corporation, WASA, Lahore Waste Management Company and other relevant departments to ensure preparedness.

The minimum temperature recorded in Lahore today was 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius.