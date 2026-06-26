Punjab reviews Muharram security arrangements

LAHORE (Dunya News) — A delegation of the Punjab United Ulema Board visited the central control room of the Punjab Home Department to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The delegation, led by Chairman Punjab United Ulema Board Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori, also met Punjab Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, where they held detailed discussions on the law and order situation and preparations for Muharram.

The delegation included Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Hafiz Muhammad Umar Madani, Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Dr Shafiq Khan Pasroori, Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, Dr Hafiz Hassan Madani, Dr Zulfiqar and Zafar Abbas Khawaja, along with scholars from different schools of thought.

Additional Secretary Internal Security Maham Asif Malik, Additional Secretary Special Initiatives Abdul Rauf and other relevant officials were also present during the meeting.

The delegation reviewed live monitoring of 9th Muharram processions and gatherings, security measures and the ongoing cyber patrolling system at the control room.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said more than 37,000 religious gatherings and over 9,000 processions across Punjab were being monitored through live surveillance, while the Punjab Home Department’s central control room remained operational 24 hours a day to receive reports from across the province.