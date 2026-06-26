Pakistan, Türkiye sign energy cooperation MoUs

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) — Pakistan and Türkiye have signed three key memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on institutional collaboration, technical expertise sharing and joint development initiatives.

The agreements were signed during a high-level intergovernmental consultation meeting in Istanbul, marking a new phase of cooperation between the two countries in the power sector.

The signed MoUs include an agreement between Pakistan’s Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) and Türkiye’s Energy Exchange (EPIAŞ), a memorandum between ISMO and Türkiye’s Transmission System Operator (TEİAŞ), and a cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) and Türkiye’s TEDAŞ.

Under the agreements, both countries will cooperate in areas including post-privatisation governance frameworks, electricity market development, ancillary services regulations, power system operations, transmission planning, electricity distribution management and digitalisation.

The two sides also agreed to enhance institutional capacity, exchange technical expertise and benefit from modern practices through training programmes, study visits, expert exchanges and joint technical projects.

Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari welcomed the signing of the MoUs, saying the partnerships would help strengthen Pakistan’s energy institutions and accelerate reforms in the power sector.

He said Pakistan would benefit from Türkiye’s experience in electricity market reforms, transmission system development, distribution sector modernisation and post-privatisation governance. He added that closer institutional cooperation would improve operational knowledge, efficiency, service delivery and governance.

The Turkish side also expressed commitment to maintaining long-term institutional cooperation with Pakistan.

The Pakistani government described the agreements as a significant outcome of bilateral energy discussions, reflecting growing strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector.