Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Dar updates FMs of Türkiye, Egypt, KSA, Morocco on Pakistan peace efforts

Dar updates FMs of Türkiye, Egypt, KSA, Morocco on Pakistan peace efforts
Updated on

Summary Dar highlighted Pakistan’s continued resolve to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement, sharing the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to foster peace and stability in the region.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco on Wednesday night.

Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the latest developments in the region.

He highlighted Pakistan’s continued resolve to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement, sharing the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to foster peace and stability in the region.

In a separate call, the deputy prime minister exchanged views with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the evolving regional situation.

He highlighted the latest developments in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards advancing peace and stability in the region.

Dar also held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation and evolving developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Dar shared the latest developments in Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

In another call, DPM Dar spoke with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Dar highlighted the current status of Pakistan’s sustained efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering peace and stability.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Ishaq Dar Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

PM urges nation to participate actively in petroleum conservation campaign
President discusses development projects with Punjab, GB Governors
Pakistan blames Israel for 'dangerous development' amid US-Iran talks
US agrees to Pakistan proposed two-week ceasefire with Iran
Featured

Oil slides below $100 after Trump announces two-week ceasefire

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran