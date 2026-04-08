Pakistan blames Israel for 'dangerous development' amid US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has blamed Israel for trying to spoil Islamabad’s efforts to facilitate ceasefire talks between the US and Iran by attacking Tehran when “both sides were in a stage to sit down”.

“We were very optimistic [about talks] before [Monday] night,” Dar told lawmakers in the Pakistani Senate, according to local broadcaster Geo News, adding that Iran and the US had agreed on Pakistan’s facilitation, with both sides accepting talks to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan, he further said, handed the US’s 15-point conditions to Iran and also handed Tehran’s five-point conditions to Washington.

According to the state news agency IRNA, Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations.

