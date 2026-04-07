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Turkish general calls on Pakistan Navy chief to boost maritime cooperation amid regional tensions

Turkish general calls on Pakistan Navy chief to boost maritime cooperation amid regional tensions
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Summary Pakistan and Türkiye reinforce naval cooperation as top military officials discuss maritime security and regional tensions in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Levent Ergün, called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, where both sides held detailed discussions on professional matters, regional maritime security, and avenues for enhanced military cooperation.

The high-level meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the evolving Iran-Israel-United States conflict casting a significant shadow over the regional maritime security environment. Against this backdrop, both military leaders exchanged views on the changing dynamics at sea and the need for coordinated efforts to ensure stability and secure vital maritime routes.

According to the Navy’s media wing, the dialogue focused on strengthening collaboration between the Pakistan Navy and the Turkish Armed Forces, particularly in the areas of training, joint exercises, and operational coordination. Emphasis was placed on expanding existing frameworks of cooperation to address emerging security challenges in the region.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral engagements and explored new opportunities to deepen defence ties. The discussions underscored the importance of maintaining a robust maritime security posture, especially as geopolitical developments continue to impact critical sea lanes and international trade flows.

General Ergün’s visit highlights the enduring and multifaceted strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared interests and longstanding defence cooperation. Both countries have consistently collaborated across various military domains, with naval cooperation emerging as a key pillar of their relationship in recent years.

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