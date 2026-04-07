Missile strike hits telecom facility in Sharjah, two Pakistanis injured

SHARJAH (Web Desk) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have confirmed that a ballistic missile launched from Iran struck an administrative telecommunications building in Sharjah, injuring two Pakistani nationals.

Officials stated that the targeted facility belongs to Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a key satellite communications provider serving the Middle East and other regions. The site is considered significant for maintaining regional connectivity.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to a hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Authorities confirmed that both are in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the strike. Officials have urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and rely only on verified information from official sources as the situation develops.