FM Ishaq Dar says Pakistan leading peace efforts amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan’s leadership, including the prime minister and military command, is actively working to ensure peace in the region amid escalating tensions.

Speaking in the Senate on the regional situation, Dar revealed that he was in Madinah when the attack on Iran occurred and immediately urged Pakistan to condemn it. He stated that Pakistan was the first Islamic country to officially denounce the strike. Shortly after the incident, he contacted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, noting that strikes on nearby regions began within hours of the initial attack.

Dar further disclosed that a key meeting involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan was coordinated to address the crisis. While the meeting was initially planned for Istanbul, he arranged for it to be held in Islamabad after both parties agreed.

He added that China also engaged diplomatically, inviting him on March 31, where both sides agreed on a five-point framework. Several countries expressed support for Pakistan’s position, while the United Nations Secretary-General also contacted him to appreciate Pakistan’s peace efforts.

Discussing ongoing diplomacy, Dar said the United States had shared a 15-point proposal with Pakistan, which was conveyed to Iran. Tehran, in response, presented its own five-point framework. However, he noted that the situation deteriorated rapidly, describing recent developments as “very dangerous,” including Israeli strikes on Iran and a retaliatory Iranian attack targeting Saudi territory in Jubail.

Despite the escalation, Dar maintained that Pakistan remains committed to diplomatic engagement and de-escalation, emphasizing that all state institutions are working collectively to restore stability in the region.