'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of missile and drone strikes carried out by Iran on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, describing the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Foreign Office said the government expressed deep concern over the overnight strikes targeting facilities in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. It termed the attacks a serious violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The government of Pakistan expresses its deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against energy facilities in the Eastern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office also confirmed that Pakistan mourned the loss of lives resulting from the strikes and strongly deplored the damage inflicted on critical infrastructure. It extended condolences to the families of those affected and reaffirmed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and its people during what it described as a difficult period.

Calling the attacks a direct threat to stability in the region, Islamabad reiterated its unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s security.

Strikes target key industrial hub

The developments come amid a broader escalation in the region following the outbreak of conflict on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Since then, Saudi Arabia has faced repeated aerial threats involving missiles and drones, most of which authorities say have been intercepted.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said early on Tuesday that ballistic missiles were intercepted over the kingdom’s eastern region, with debris falling near energy installations. While officials did not immediately identify the source, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency later reported that Iranian forces had targeted a petrochemical complex in Jubail.

A witness cited by AFP said the strikes triggered a fire at facilities operated by the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation in Jubail, a major industrial city known for large-scale production of petrochemicals, steel, fertilisers and refined fuels. Loud explosions were heard across the area, according to the source, who added that workers were evacuated from nearby residential quarters as a precaution.

Saudi authorities, along with state oil giant Aramco and its subsidiary SABIC, did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the incident.

Gulf states on high alert

In response to the heightened threat environment, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued simultaneous public safety alerts. Authorities also temporarily closed the King Fahd Causeway, which links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, as a precautionary measure.

Separately, a report by Axios citing a senior US official said American forces conducted strikes on military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island on Tuesday, indicating a further expansion of hostilities.

Pakistan-Saudi ties and diplomatic efforts

Pakistan’s condemnation reflects its close strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia. Last year, both countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on one would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Riyadh has intensified in recent weeks. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar disclosed last month that Pakistan played a role in helping deter more extensive Iranian strikes on Saudi territory.

Military and political leadership from both sides have also maintained close contact during the crisis. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During those discussions, Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to maintain regional stability amid the rapidly evolving security situation.