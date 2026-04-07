Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan military leadership slams attacks on Saudi facilities

Pakistan military leadership slams attacks on Saudi facilities
Updated on

Summary The forum appreciated government efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and called for dialogue to reduce tensions.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Defence Forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, said ISPR.

The meeting began with prayers for soldiers, law enforcement personnel, and civilians who lost their lives defending the country. The forum paid tribute to their sacrifices and said their legacy remains vital for Pakistan’s security.

The forum also condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s industrial facilities, warning that such actions could worsen the situation.

The army chief praised the armed forces for their professionalism and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, saying cooperation between the government, military, and public is helping improve security and economic stability.

Participants reviewed the overall security situation and vowed to continue operations against terrorist groups and their supporters. They also stressed the need to stop the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The forum appreciated government efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and called for dialogue to reduce tensions.

The meeting rejected what it called false allegations and propaganda from India, and raised concerns over human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The army chief directed commanders to stay fully prepared and maintain high standards to deal with all security challenges and protect the country’s sovereignty.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Iran unrest Pakistan Army Pakistan

Related News

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites
China backs Pakistan role in Iran ceasefire efforts
IHC orders Imran Khan's meeting with his counsel tomorrow
Punjab introduces biometric system in all police stations
Featured

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT