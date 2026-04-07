Pakistan military leadership slams attacks on Saudi facilities

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Defence Forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, said ISPR.

The meeting began with prayers for soldiers, law enforcement personnel, and civilians who lost their lives defending the country. The forum paid tribute to their sacrifices and said their legacy remains vital for Pakistan’s security.

The forum also condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s industrial facilities, warning that such actions could worsen the situation.

The army chief praised the armed forces for their professionalism and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, saying cooperation between the government, military, and public is helping improve security and economic stability.

Participants reviewed the overall security situation and vowed to continue operations against terrorist groups and their supporters. They also stressed the need to stop the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The forum appreciated government efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and called for dialogue to reduce tensions.

The meeting rejected what it called false allegations and propaganda from India, and raised concerns over human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The army chief directed commanders to stay fully prepared and maintain high standards to deal with all security challenges and protect the country’s sovereignty.

