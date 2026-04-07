Pakistan introduces one-day Hajj processing at camps nationwide

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced major relief for Hajj pilgrims by introducing a one-day, one-window operation at camps across the country.

Under the new initiative, all essential procedures—including training, vaccination, and issuance of travel documents—will be completed in a single day at designated Hajj camps. The move aims to reduce travel expenses and save time for pilgrims, with around 119,000 intending pilgrims expected to benefit.

The second phase of the Hajj operation will begin from Wednesday, with camps becoming operational in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Through this streamlined system, pilgrims will receive all necessary services under one roof, including Hajj training sessions, mandatory vaccinations, air tickets, visas, identification lockets, luggage tags, and medical kits, eliminating the need for multiple visits to different offices.

According to ministry spokesperson Omar Butt, the complete schedule for vaccination and training sessions is available on the Pak Hajj App.

The ministry has advised pilgrims to bring their original national identity card and computerized bank receipt with photograph when visiting the camps. Additionally, special bank counters have been set up at the camps to facilitate currency exchange for pilgrims.