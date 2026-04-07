PM Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince MBS discuss Al Jubail attack, reaffirm Pakistan-Saudi solidarity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, reiterating Pakistan’s firm support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and condemning the attack on the Al Jubail oil facility earlier in the day.

According to an official statement, the two leaders engaged in a warm and cordial discussion, focusing on the evolving security situation in the region and the ongoing hostilities that have heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s “unwavering and unflinching” solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attack, underlining that the people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi counterparts during this challenging period. He described the targeting of the Al Jubail oil facility as a grave development and reaffirmed Islamabad’s strong condemnation of such acts.

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Sharif emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, noting that Saudi Arabia had consistently supported Pakistan in difficult times. He assured the crown prince that this enduring partnership would continue to guide Pakistan’s stance as it backs the Kingdom amid rising regional instability.

During the conversation, the prime minister also commended the Saudi leadership for exercising restraint in response to the unfolding crisis. He highlighted what he termed the “wisdom and sagacity” demonstrated by the Kingdom’s leadership under the crown prince, noting that such an approach was crucial for maintaining stability in an already volatile environment.

Spoke with my dear brother, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman,Crown Prince & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Condemned today’s attack on the Al Jubeil oil facility. We stand shoulder to… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Providing an update on Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements, Sharif informed the crown prince of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in the region. He said Pakistan was actively working with other countries to support initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and restoring peace, positioning itself as a constructive player in mediation efforts.

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The discussion also touched on broader regional dynamics, with both leaders exchanging views on the need for coordinated international efforts to prevent further escalation. Pakistan’s role in facilitating communication and encouraging peaceful resolution of disputes was highlighted as part of its wider foreign policy objectives.

Sharif also conveyed his warm regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, reaffirming Pakistan’s respect for the Saudi leadership and its continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

For his part, the crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s support and appreciated its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. He welcomed Islamabad’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at defusing tensions and expressed confidence in continued cooperation between the two countries during the current crisis.