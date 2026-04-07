Return of Pakistanis from Iran continues as thousands repatriated

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The return of Pakistani nationals from Iran continued for the 37th consecutive day, with authorities confirming steady repatriation through border crossings.

According to officials, 45 individuals crossed back into Pakistan today via the Gabd Rimdan Border, bringing the total number of returnees through this route to 2,991.

Meanwhile, the Taftan Border has recorded 4,077 arrivals over the past 37 days. Since February 28, a combined total of 7,068 individuals have returned to Pakistan through both border points.

Authorities stated that those returning include pilgrims, seamen, laborers, and business professionals, reflecting a broad cross-section of Pakistanis who had been residing or working in Iran.