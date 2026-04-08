US agrees to Pakistan proposed two-week ceasefire with Iran

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Trump said Tuesday night.

The Pakistani proposal, which came hours before Trump's deadline to launch massive strikes if no deal was reached, involves a pause on Trump's threat and a commitment from Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

That two-week period would be used to negotiate a larger agreement to potentially end the war.

There have been discussions through mediators about potential in-person negotiations, likely to be led by Vice President Vance, though nothing has been announced.

The announcement comes less than 12 hours after Trump threatened to wipe out Iran's entire "civilization." More specifically, he threatened bridges, power plants and potentially oil and water infrastructure.

Negotiations between the US and Iran picked up momentum over the past 24 hours, with Pakistan serving as the primary mediator.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and political allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had urged Trump to reject any proposal unless Iran made major concessions.

Members of Trump's team, including Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, have advised him to take a deal if they could get one.

Earlier on his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz had requested President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks to allow diplomacy to run its course and also Iran to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period as a goodwill gesture.

The diplomatic efforts had intensified as Trump had set an 8pm ET deadline for April 8 and warned of bombing on Iranian infrastructure no agreement reached. Just hours before the deadline, Trump had renewed his threat to Iran, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight.”

“This will be a double sided ceasefire,” President Trump stated.

He said that the US had already met and exceeded all military objectives and was very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran and peace in the Middle East.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” the US President said.

Trump described the development as an honour on behalf of the United States of America and the countries of the Middle East, saying the long-term problem was close to resolution.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East were progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.”

He also urged the warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.





