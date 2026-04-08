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President discusses development projects with Punjab, GB Governors

President discusses development projects with Punjab, GB Governors
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Summary The President said an effective coordination between the federal government and the provinces is essential for addressing public issues efficiently.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah separately called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today.

During his meeting with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, views were exchanged on the overall administrative situation in the province and measures for public welfare.

The President said an effective coordination between the federal government and the provinces is essential for addressing public issues efficiently.

During his meeting with Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, a detailed discussion was held on development projects and public welfare initiatives in the region.

The President emphasized the need to continue efforts to improve infrastructure and public facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan.
 

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