PM urges nation to participate actively in petroleum conservation campaign

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, emphasized that given the seriousness of the regional situation, the entire nation must contribute to the drive aimed at fuel conservation and austerity.

He maintained that hoarding petroleum products was an “unforgivable” act, and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such heinous practices.

The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the implementation of measures related to petroleum conservation, energy efficiency, and austerity amid the current regional situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Highlighting the country’s energy challenges, he noted that a part of electricity generation was based on petroleum products.

He further opined that market closures and other austerity measures were designed not only to save valuable foreign exchange but also to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The meeting was briefed on steps taken to enforce austerity decisions aimed at ensuring economic stability in light of rising regional tensions.

The officials apprised the prime minister about the steps taken for the closure of markets and shopping malls across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad at 8:00 pm, effective from today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Awais Ahmed Leghari along with Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, special advisers Tariq Bajwa and Talha Burki, Governor State Bank, chief secretaries, officials and inspectors general of police from all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was further informed that consultations were ongoing with the Sindh government regarding the implementation of 8:00 pm market closure policy.

The relevant authorities also briefed that provincial governments started submitting data of individuals eligible for the fuel subsidies. After verification, subsidies were being disbursed through a transparent digital system.

From April 4, subsidies for the transport vehicles, including trucks and buses, were being continuously provided in collaboration between the Ministry of IT and the State Bank of Pakistan, it was added.

