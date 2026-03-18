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Maryam Nawaz meets new Chinese consul, focuses on CPEC cooperation

Maryam Nawaz meets new Chinese consul, focuses on CPEC cooperation
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Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz met China’s new Consul General Sun Yan, highlighting strategic partnership, CPEC, trade, defense cooperation, and economic development

LAHORE (Dunya News) -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with China’s newly appointed Consul General Sun Yan in Lahore, where both leaders emphasized the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

The Chief Minister accepted an invitation to visit China and expressed gratitude for China’s role in promoting strategic cooperation, CPEC, defense collaboration, and easing tensions with other countries. She also appreciated the diplomatic expertise of the new Consul General.

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During the meeting, both sides agreed to expand economic and cultural exchanges in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Chinese Consulate, boosting cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, and information technology sectors.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted Punjab’s goals for economic growth through industrial development, logistic corridors, and technical partnerships.

Consul General Sun Yan described Pakistan-China relations as a shining example of strategic trust, mutual respect, and unwavering solidarity.

 

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