Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of Punjab, Sindh, KP

Motorway Police spokesperson said the closures were necessary to protect lives and property amid hazardous weather conditions.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy fog in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on night between Thursday and Friday forced closure of several motorway sections after visibility dropped, Dunya News reported.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, Motorway M1 from Swabi to Burhan, Motorway M2 from Islamabad to Lilla, Motorway M4 from Shershah to Shamkot, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri and Motorway M14 from Fateh Jang to Kot Bailian have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Moreover, dense fog also affected the traffic at the national highways. Due to dense fog, visibility on the Indus Highway from Sehwan to Larkana has dropped to 15 metres at various locations. Visibility on the national highway from Sakrand to Mirpur Mathelo has also been severely affected by fog.

Motorway Police spokesperson said the closures were necessary to protect lives and property amid hazardous weather conditions.

Authorities have warned that lane violations during fog can lead to serious accidents, urging drivers to strictly follow lane discipline. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Citizens planning to travel have been instructed to prefer daytime journeys. The Motorway Police has defined safe travel timings between 10:00am and 6:00pm, when visibility is relatively better.

The police further advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and contact the Motorway helpline 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions.

Motorway Police said that monitoring teams are deployed on major routes to ensure safety and manage traffic flow as weather conditions evolve.

