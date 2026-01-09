Bureaucracy in KP undergoes major reshuffle

Secretaries, Directors General, and Managing Directors of various departments have been transferred. These sudden, large-scale transfers have sparked concern within administrative circles.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday carried out a major reshuffle of its bureaucracy, transferring and more than 40 senior officers, Dunya News reported.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Establishment Department has issued an official notification for the appointments and transfers of more than 40 officers in a single day. Secretaries, Directors General, and Managing Directors of various departments have been transferred. These sudden, large-scale transfers have sparked concern within administrative circles.

These sudden transfers and posting have raised many questions. Were dozens of transfers in one day an administrative necessity, or the result of pressure? Is the reshuffling of officers in sensitive departments a precursor to a major decision? According to sources, allegations are circulating that millions of rupees have been taken for individual postings.

Will the alleged millions taken from officers be used for political activities? Will there be investigations into the stories of financial irregularities behind these transfers or not? The opposition and civil society have demanded transparent investigations.

Does the government’s silence indicate any truth to these allegations? Anxiety has spread within the bureaucracy, and there are fears that sudden transfers could affect official functioning. Questions are being raised over the decisions of the Establishment Department -- will these transfers improve the system, or deepen the crisis further?

