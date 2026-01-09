5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of country

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Abbottabad, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and various areas of Azad Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted various parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Abbottabad, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and various areas of Azad Kashmir.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country due to earthquake. The concerned authorities and rescue agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the Tajikistan, China border at the depth of 159 kilometres.

