Pakistan among 23 Islamic countries condemning Israeli official's visit to Somaliland

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign ministers of twenty-three countries, including Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have expressed their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to Somaliland Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on Tuesday last.

The condemnation came in a joint statement issued today by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, Yemen, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to Foreign Office, the Foreign Ministers of these countries and the OIC stated the said visit constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and the United Nations Charter.

They recalled the earlier statement issued on 27th of the last month by the Foreign Ministers, rejecting Israel's recognition of the "Somaliland" Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia

These countries reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

They underlined that encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.

The joint statement issued by these countries emphasized that respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability.

They commended the Federal Republic of Somalia's commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law.

These countries expressed their commitment in continuing to support diplomatic and legal measures taken by Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.

The twenty-three countries and OIC stressed that Israel should fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honor its obligations in compliance with international law, and demand immediate revocation of the recognition issued by Israel.

