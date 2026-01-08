Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews combat readiness during Lahore Garrison visit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, on Thursday visited Lahore Garrison, where he was briefed in detail on operational preparedness, training standards and key initiatives aimed at enhancing the Pakistan Army’s combat efficiency, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, the top military commander observed a specialised field training exercise that demonstrated the integration of modern and emerging technologies. The exercise reflected the Army’s emphasis on innovation and adaptability in response to the evolving character of future battlefields, highlighting efforts to align training methodologies with contemporary operational requirements.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also inspected sports and recreational facilities available to troops at the garrison. He underlined the importance of physical fitness, morale and overall well-being in maintaining a high level of operational effectiveness, noting the role of such facilities in fostering resilience and cohesion among soldiers.

As part of the visit, Gen Asim toured the High Care Center at Combined Military Hospital Lahore. He appreciated the medical staff and hospital administration for establishing a fully equipped, state-of-the-art healthcare facility, recognising their contribution to providing advanced medical care and support to serving personnel.

Addressing officers at Lahore Garrison, the Chief of Defence Forces reiterated the Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security. He emphasised the Armed Forces’ unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination.

Reaffirming the core mission of the institution, he stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining a culture rooted in discipline, excellence and selfless national service across all ranks.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Lahore Garrison, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by the Commander Lahore Corps.