Lahore High Court mandates biometric verification to curb fake cases

The Lahore High Court has made biometric verification mandatory in Punjab’s district courts from January 20, 2026, aiming to prevent fake cases and enhance judicial transparency.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fake cases will no longer be filed in Punjab, as Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, has begun implementing a comprehensive plan to prevent fraudulent litigation.

The Lahore High Court has issued a notification making biometric verification mandatory in the district judiciary. Under the new directive, biometric authentication will be required before filing any case in district courts across Punjab.

Biometric verification has been made compulsory for petitioners, respondents, and all parties involved. It will also apply to individuals submitting surety bonds and those recording statements.

More to read: LHC tightens security arrangements on Chief Justice's orders



According to the notification, the biometric verification system will come into effect from January 20, 2026. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and ensure greater transparency in judicial proceedings.

The notification was issued following the approval of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and has been circulated by the Director General of the District Judiciary, Lahore High Court.

Copies of the notification have been sent to session judges and other relevant authorities across the province.