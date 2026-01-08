PM Shehbaz announces four-lane Karachi-Chaman road project during Quetta visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Balochistan continues to face terrorism, with Field Marshal Asim Munir leading army operations as development projects and resource transfers move forward.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Balochistan continues to face serious challenges due to terrorism, with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir leading the Pakistan Army’s efforts against militant threats.

The prime minister made these remarks during meetings in Quetta with provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, representatives of allied parties, and opposition leaders. The discussions focused on political affairs, good governance, and measures taken to improve public service delivery across the province.

He also announced the launch of a four-lane road project from Karachi to Chaman and said the benefits of reduced petroleum prices were being passed on to the public.

Addressing political leaders, Shehbaz Sharif said that despite persistent challenges, the Balochistan cabinet remains actively engaged in serving the public. He praised cabinet members and the provincial political leadership for their efforts and congratulated Sarfraz Bugti on his election as chief of the Bugti tribes.

The prime minister said Balochistan has endured immense hardship due to terrorism, adding that the sacrifices of security forces personnel and civilians would always be remembered. He noted that the fight against terrorism remains ongoing and that the government would not rest until militancy is completely eliminated.

Shehbaz Sharif further regretted that terrorist elements, referred to as Khawarij, were receiving support from neighbouring countries. He reiterated the government’s resolve to continue counterterrorism operations until lasting peace is achieved in the province.

Referring to regional security, the prime minister said Pakistan had taught India a lesson during the Maarka-e-Haq that it would not forget. He also highlighted fiscal measures under the National Finance Commission Award, stating that resources were being provided to the provinces accordingly. Punjab, he said, transfers Rs11 billion annually to Balochistan from its share.

The prime minister said Punjab had taken the lead in fulfilling demands raised by former chief minister Aslam Raisani. He credited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with laying an extensive road network in Balochistan and stressed that development projects in the province were a national responsibility rather than a favour.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government believed in moving forward through consultation and mutual respect, adding that challenges should be addressed collectively.