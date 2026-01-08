PTI calls for implementing National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism

Barrister Gohar stressed that eliminating the scourge of terrorism is essential and called for effective implementation of the National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that PTI has always maintained that terrorism is a menace which must be eradicated from the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, Barrister Gohar said that PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ranks highly in terms of good governance.

He said that terrorists have no religion or political affiliation, adding that claims suggesting PTI’s KP government is not cooperating are inappropriate and contrary to facts.

Salman Akram Raja

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Akram Raja said that PTI wants to formulate a national policy that would remain effective for the next five to ten years.

He said the party stands firmly against terrorism and does not want people to be displaced.

“Our message is one of unity. We stand with peace in Pakistan,” he said, adding that leveling allegations against PTI is unjustified.

He urged stakeholders to sit together to devise a joint strategy and learn from one another.

Asad Qaiser

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have unanimously demanded the elimination of all forms of terrorism.

He urged the federal government to make decisions after taking the provincial assembly into confidence, stressing the need for more serious efforts against terrorism.

He said that PTI envisions a Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, where the writ of the constitution and law prevails.

He added that tribal areas were not provided adequate funds, leading to an increase in poverty.

Asad Qaiser called for giving hope to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing employment opportunities and stressed the need for harmony between state institutions and the public.