Pakistan welcomes Afghanistan's recent statements, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Pakistan will continue political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Kashmir and welcomes Afghanistan’s recent statements.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, while speaking at the weekly media briefing on Thursday, said that the Right to Self-Determination Day related to Jammu and Kashmir was observed this week.

The day serves as a reminder of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, he added.

Andrabi said that thousands of human rights activists and political leaders are imprisoned in Jammu and Kashmir, and that India has been attempting to alter the demographic composition of Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

He said Pakistan welcomes Afghanistan’s recent statements and is awaiting verifiable, concrete, and practical assurances from the Afghan leadership. He stressed that Afghan soil should not be used against any country.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan supports China’s efforts to achieve national unity. During the strategic dialogue, Pakistan informed China about the Kashmir issue, and China termed the Kashmir issue a long-standing historical dispute that requires resolution.

He added that during the strategic dialogue, Pakistan and China agreed to enhance coordination on development projects under CPEC 2.0.

The Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan rejects the baseless statement made by the Indian foreign minister, saying the Indian minister’s allegations are misleading and an attempt to divert attention from India’s state terrorism.

He said India’s record reflects its support for terrorism at both regional and global levels, and that India’s allegations against Pakistan cannot conceal its actions that undermine peace. He added that instead of lecturing others, India needs to reform itself.