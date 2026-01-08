CM Maryam Nawaz distributes honorarium cards to mosque Imams

The chief minister stressed the importance of a strong relationship between the government and religious leaders to maintain societal harmony.

LAHORE (Dunya News): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed honorarium cards to mosque Imams across the province, on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted the vital role of religious leaders in guiding the community during times of joy and grief. She noted that while the state may not have always given them their due recognition, supporting Imams remains a priority.

Maryam Nawaz announced that monthly honorariums of Rs25,000 will now be provided to Imams across Punjab. She called the payment a small but meaningful support, ensuring transparency and ease in disbursement. Starting from the end of February, the honorarium will be directly deposited into the Imams’ Punjab Bank accounts.

The chief minister stressed the importance of a strong relationship between the government and religious leaders to maintain societal harmony. She condemned those who spread discord in the name of religion, noting that such acts have harmed the peaceful fabric of society and resulted in attacks on law enforcement personnel.

She also condemned vandalism and attacks on public property under the guise of religion, describing them as acts of sedition that harm society. Maryam Nawaz underlined that maintaining law and order, protecting lives, and ensuring justice for victims are the responsibilities of the state, which will act with full force.

Highlighting the role of religious leaders in public awareness, she urged Imams to help communicate government initiatives to the community. CM reiterated that Imams’ voices are crucial for promoting unity, peace, and public awareness across Punjab.

