Adverse weather disrupts Peshawar flight operations, 42 flights delayed

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Flight operations at Peshawar Airport have been disrupted due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays to at least 42 flights.

According to aviation sources, two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights arriving in Peshawar from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were diverted to Islamabad because of poor visibility.

The flight schedule shows that Qatar Airways flights QR-600 and QR-601 from Doha to Peshawar were delayed by up to 12 hours. Similarly, two Etihad Airways flights, EY-276 and EY-277 from Abu Dhabi, faced delays of up to seven hours.

Flights from Sharjah and Dubai also experienced delays ranging from one to two hours. In addition, 18 flights operating from Islamabad Airport were delayed by one to three hours due to weather-related disruptions.

Other domestic airports were also affected. Five flights each from Lahore and Karachi were delayed, while Multan recorded delays in two flights and Faisalabad in four flights.

Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updated flight information as weather conditions continue to affect flight operations in several parts of the country.

